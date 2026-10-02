First unveiled in 2017 through the collaboration of Security Bank, MUFG and the late Washington SyCip, the garden has since become a green landmark in Makati.

The restoration brings together stone, water, greenery and landscaped areas inspired by wa, the Japanese concept of harmony and balance. Sustainable materials sourced in the Philippines were also used in the refreshed space.

Security Bank President and CEO Victor Lee said the garden offers a place for people to pause and reconnect with nature.

“The Tsuruki-en Garden is a special place that brings a sense of calm and reflection to the middle of a busy city,” Lee said.

“As we celebrate ten years of partnership with MUFG, we are proud to renew this space and share it with the public. We hope more people will discover and enjoy this unique corner of Makati.”

MUFG Bank Manila Branch Country Head Masami Yoshitake said the restoration reflects the institutions’ shared commitment to the community.

“Refreshing Tsuruki-en is a simple but meaningful way to care for the city we share. We are honoured to mark this milestone with Security Bank by helping preserve a place where people can find calm, enjoy nature and feel welcome. It reflects the care, respect and shared purpose that guide our partnership and our commitment to the Philippines,” Yoshitake said.

Representatives from Security Bank, MUFG, the Makati Central Estate Association and other partners attended the garden’s rededication and walkthrough.

The renewed garden is now open to the community as a space for quiet breaks, walks and appreciation of its Japanese-inspired landscape.