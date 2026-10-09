The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (HPG) said its operatives flagged down the SUV at around 9:20 p.m. on 5 October in Barangay Taboc, Opol, for alleged reckless driving, disregarding a traffic officer and failure to carry required vehicle documents.

A routine traffic operation in Misamis Oriental led police to discover 480 reams of suspected illicit cigarettes worth P768,000 inside a Toyota Fortuner.

A routine traffic inspection in Cavite led police to seize suspected illicit tobacco products and vehicles worth a combined P53.98 million…

HPG acting director Brig. Gen. Joyce Patrick Sangalang said officers noticed several plastic bags containing what appeared to be cigarette reams during the inspection.

After obtaining the driver's consent to search the vehicle, police discovered 10 plastic bags containing cigarettes bearing the D&J brand.

The driver reportedly failed to present documents covering the shipment.

Police impounded the SUV and brought the suspected illicit cigarettes to the Highway Patrol Group's impounding facility in Cagayan de Oro for documentation and investigation.

An inventory witnessed by a barangay official confirmed the recovery of 480 reams of cigarettes with an estimated value of P768,000.

Authorities said they would coordinate with concerned government agencies to establish the shipment's official value, determine possible violations and decide on its disposition.

Sangalang said the seizure demonstrated the HPG's commitment to enforcing traffic laws while addressing activities that threaten lawful commerce.