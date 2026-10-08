The Philippine National Police said personnel of the Highway Patrol Group Special Operations Division conducted the operation on 7 October along Governor’s Drive in Barangay Poblacion 1A, Ternate.

A routine traffic inspection in Cavite led police to seize suspected illicit tobacco products and vehicles worth a combined P53.98 million and arrest 14 people.

Police inspecting several vehicles noticed boxes believed to contain tobacco products and coordinated with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Cavite Provincial Field Unit and Ternate police for verification.

Authorities eventually recovered 793 boxes of suspected illicit cigarettes loaded in three closed vans, along with two other vehicles.

The tobacco products were initially valued at P47.58 million, while the combined value of the seized goods and vehicles reached around P53.98 million.

The Bureau of Customs will conduct an inventory and determine the final quantity and market value of the tobacco products.

The 14 arrested individuals, aged 22 to 50, may face complaints for alleged violations of the Tobacco Regulation Act, National Internal Revenue Code and Graphic Health Warnings Law.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation showed how vigilance during routine police work can uncover larger offenses.

“This is why we do not treat routine police work as just routine,” Nartatez said.

He added that police would continue operations against illicit tobacco while ensuring that those arrested are afforded due process.