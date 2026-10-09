The expanded Kaagapay Social Protection Program is being piloted in Metro Manila, with plans to roll out the initiative in other cities.

Grab and MOVE IT have partnered with Maxicare to provide eligible drivers, riders and delivery partners with free, unlimited doctor consultations starting November 2026.

Under the arrangement, partners who meet the program's monthly eligibility requirements will receive free consultations at Maxicare Clinics nationwide during the following month.

Eligible participants may also enroll one dependent for up to three consultations annually, subject to an additional monthly fee.

Optional benefits include insurance coverage of up to P50,000 and annual physical examinations.

Grab Philippines managing director Ronald Roda said the initiative responds to growing demand for accessible healthcare among workers who rely on digital platforms for their livelihoods.

"More Filipinos are building their livelihoods on platforms, and we recognize the growing need for programs that support their health and long-term security," Roda said.

Maxicare Group chief customer officer Raymond Hernandez said the partnership aims to make medical consultations more accessible to workers who spend much of their time on the road.

The expanded program complements existing Kaagapay benefits, including free life insurance from AXA, subsidized Pag-IBIG contributions and health and medicine incentives.

Grab and MOVE IT partners also have emergency insurance coverage through Cocolife and AIG for certain road-related incidents.

The partnership was introduced during the platforms' Health & Wheelness event, which provided participants and their families with medical, dental and eye checkups.

The event also featured government service booths from PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG and the Social Security System, alongside discussions on nutrition, mental health, financial management and road safety.