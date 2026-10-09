The declaration on Wednesday, 7 October, brings the province closer to its goal of securing all 26 cities and municipalities, with seven localities yet to attain the same status.

Catbalogan City has been declared to have stable internal peace and security conditions, becoming the 19th locality in Samar to achieve the designation.

The municipality of Palapag in Northern Samar has been declared under a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition, or SIPSC, following…

After four decades of conflict, Palapag declared stable for peace, security

Mayor Dexter Uy welcomed the recognition and pledged continued cooperation with security forces and government agencies to preserve peace.

“The City Government of Catbalogan will continue to support and cooperate to maintain the peace in our Province of Samar and in the City of Catbalogan,” Uy said.

Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan stressed that maintaining peace ultimately rests with local communities.

“Soldiers and police are there to support us, but at the end of the day, tayo pa rin ang magcecreate ng peace and order,” Tan said.

The Army's 8th Infantry Division (8ID) credited local officials, barangay leaders and security forces for helping improve conditions in Catbalogan.

The division said livelihood opportunities and infrastructure projects, including farm-to-market roads, are helping communities pursue economic development while reducing the appeal of armed rebellion.

It cautioned, however, that security challenges remain in some parts of Samar and require sustained cooperation among authorities and residents.

The 8ID also renewed its appeal to remaining members of communist armed groups to surrender and return to civilian life.

Former rebels may qualify for livelihood assistance and reintegration support through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program and other government initiatives.

Authorities said cooperation among local governments, security forces and communities would remain essential as Samar works toward achieving stable internal peace and security throughout the province.