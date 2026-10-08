LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — Residents of Barangay Baybayin gained easier access to medical consultations, preventive healthcare and PhilHealth services during a health caravan held Thursday, 8 October, at the CPP Memorial Stadium and Evacuation Center.

Organized by PhilHealth Calamba in partnership with the municipal government of Los Baños, the activity brought essential health services directly to the community under the PhilHealth Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP).

The caravan offered PhilHealth membership registration and renewal, updating of membership records, medical consultations, tuberculosis screening, cervical cancer screening and clinical breast examinations.

Fluoride applications were also provided to daycare children as part of preventive dental healthcare services.

The initiative was implemented through the Municipal Health Office, headed by Dr. Alvin Isidoro, under the administration of Mayor Neil Andrew Nocon.

Barangay Chairman Conrado Lanuzo, barangay personnel and barangay health workers assisted in facilitating the activity.

Beyond providing immediate medical assistance, the caravan aimed to strengthen preventive healthcare by encouraging residents to undergo regular consultations and screenings for early detection of illnesses.

The initiative also sought to improve public awareness of PhilHealth benefits and make essential healthcare services more accessible, particularly to residents who face difficulties traveling to medical facilities.

The activity forms part of the local government's efforts to bring healthcare closer to communities and promote early intervention and continuous health monitoring among Los Baños residents.