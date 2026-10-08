A former communist terrorist group (CTG) member surrendered to authorities, turning over two M14 rifles to the 91st Infantry Battalion of the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army at the 91IB Headquarters at Barangay Calabuanan in the town of Baler, Aurora on 7 October 2026.

According to 91IB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Michelangelo G. Ramirez, the 91IB facilitated the surrender of alias “Balong,” a 46-year-old man and member of a CTG that operates in the hinterlands of Dilasag, Aurora.

After the voluntary surrender, the unit conducted follow-up intel operations that resulted to the discovery and recovery of an arms cache containing one M14 rifle, one modified M14 rifle and one magazine.

The development highlights the continuing efforts of the SINAGTALA Battalion to encourage individuals formerly associated with armed groups to abandon armed activities, return to the folds of the law, and rebuild their lives with their families and communities.

The recovery of the firearms also demonstrates the importance of sustained intelligence efforts in locating weapons that could potentially be used to support armed activities and threaten the safety of communities.

Commanding Officer Ramirez emphasized that every voluntary surrender is an opportunity to advance peace and provide individuals with a pathway toward a safer and more productive life.

The Battalion likewise reiterates its strong commitment to a comprehensive approach to peace and security—combining sustained security operations with community engagement and development initiatives.