CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Controversial businessman Tony Yang, brother of former Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang, is currently detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Lumbia Male Dormitory here, authorities confirmed.

Yang is being held alongside other detainees while awaiting the resolution of criminal cases filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), including charges of corporate fraud and false claims of Philippine citizenship under the alias Antonio Maestrado Lim.

Immigration authorities have sought his transfer to Manila to face separate proceedings on the citizenship issue. However, local courts have ruled that he must first stand trial and resolve the criminal cases pending in Cagayan de Oro, where his business operations, including Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation in Misamis Oriental, have come under intense government scrutiny and were previously subjected to raids.

He remains confined under standard jail protocols, sharing facilities and following the same daily routines as other inmates while court proceedings continue.