Elderly woman beheaded by kin in Cam. Sur

NAGA CITY – A 64-year-old woman was beheaded by a relative in Lupi town in Camarines Sur province on Thursday, 8 October.

The body of Francia Toledo was found on the side of a pathway after the suspect Mark Arvin Postigo killed her at around 11 a.m. in Barangay San Ramon, village chief Wilma Apuya Recierdo said in an interview.

Recierdo said she turned the suspect over to police after he surrendered to her at around 12 noon. She added that the victim, who was an Agta Tabangnon, was the first cousin of the suspect’s father.

She said Toledo’s head was completely detached from her body and was found on a chair at her house where the suspect allegedly left it. Neighbors and students of the elementary school near the scene witnessed the suspect hacking the victim, she added.

She said the suspect had a prior drug charge and was probably under the influence of illegal substance when he attacked his relative.

The suspect is now detained at the Lupi police station while investigation continues.