The change of office ceremony on 7 October was presided over by AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Edmundo Peralta.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has installed new chiefs in three key offices following a leadership transition at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Col. Rex Banjo Bumanglang assumed as acting Quartermaster General, succeeding Commodore Joel Tamayo.

Capt. Ariel Halasan took over as AFP Provost Marshal General from Col. Joselito Munar, who served in an acting capacity.

Commodore Marco Buena, meanwhile, assumed as Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Training, J8, succeeding Brig. Gen. Glenn Joy Aynera, who also served in an acting capacity.

Peralta urged the newly designated officials to focus on service rather than rank.

“I believe that our ranks are only temporary; what matters is what we do while we are given the opportunity to serve,” he said.

The AFP said the leadership transition is expected to ensure continuity and strengthen organizational effectiveness.