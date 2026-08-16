Senator Christopher “Bong” Go congratulated 38 newly promoted Armed Forces of the Philippines generals and officers, urging them to view their new ranks as a greater responsibility to the country.

Go expressed appreciation for the officers’ years of service, professionalism and commitment to their duties.

“To all our distinguished appointees, allow me to extend my warmest congratulations and deepest appreciation for your years of dedicated and honorable service to our country,” he said.

Go reminded the newly promoted officers that their advancement was not only about higher rank but also greater accountability.

He noted that the AFP’s roughly 160,000 personnel and the welfare of more than 110 million Filipinos are entrusted in part to the military’s leadership.

The senator also highlighted the responsibility placed on Gen. Natonio Navarrete and other senior officers to protect the country and its people.

Go also recognized the families of the AFP officers, noting their sacrifices and support as military personnel carry out their duties.

He urged the newly promoted officers to lead with integrity and humility while remaining committed to defending the country and safeguarding its future and security.