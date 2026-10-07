“The Office of the Vice President (OVP) is yet to receive a copy of the October 5, 2026 Commission on Audit’s (COA) resolution on the Motion for Reconsideration regarding the issuance of the Notice of Disallowance on the Confidential Expenses for Q4 2022,” the office said in a statement.

“The office has already anticipated the possibility of this decision and has prepared to respond through the appropriate legal and institutional channels,” it added.

The disallowance covers confidential expenses incurred from 21 to 31 December 2022, following the release of P125 million in confidential funds to the OVP that month.

State auditors had questioned P69.787 million in alleged reward payments due to insufficient supporting documents and another P3.5 million for purchases of office equipment, including tables, chairs, computers and printers, which COA said were not shown to be related to confidential operations.

The audit case has also figured in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, with COA officials testifying about the agency’s findings on the OVP’s use of confidential funds.

Despite the ruling, the OVP said it would continue carrying out its mandate.

“Nevertheless, the OVP remains committed to fulfilling its mandate—to develop and promote programs that uplift the lives of the Filipino people,” it said.