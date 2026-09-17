TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Authorities in Kalinga have cautioned uniformed personnel belonging to the Butbut and Tulgao tribes against taking part in the ongoing conflict between the two groups.
At the same time, peace advocates have called on both sides to recall their shared ancestry and end the violence.
To prevent officers from intervening in tribal clashes, police personnel from both communities will sign a commitment pledge, according to Matagoan Bodong Consultative Council (MBCC) Chairperson Andres Ngao-i Sr.
Representing the military, Brig. Gen. Rhenante Salvador said any Army personnel found providing physical or logistical support to either group will face administrative charges that could lead to dismissal from service.
“Bodong” is an indigenous term for a peace pact.
Investigations into a recent shooting linked to the dispute remain ongoing. Police Lt. Col. Domingo Gambican said investigators and crime scene operations teams have been deployed to the area to gather evidence, identify who initiated the violence, determine the positions of the shooters and analyze the actions of the victim.
In an appeal for peace, Kalinga Bodong Council of Elders (KBCE) Chairperson Johny Maymaya stressed that the Butbut and Tulgao tribes trace their roots to Astan.
He noted that the name of Task Force Astan serves as a constant reminder of their shared lineage, saying the two groups should not be fighting each other.
Alongside peace efforts, local authorities are coordinating security measures with various institutions to protect students and workers in affected areas.
Peace advocates emphasized that resolving the dispute will require cooperation among tribal elders, security forces, local government officials and community members.