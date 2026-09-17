TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Authorities in Kalinga have cautioned uniformed personnel belonging to the Butbut and Tulgao tribes against taking part in the ongoing conflict between the two groups.

At the same time, peace advocates have called on both sides to recall their shared ancestry and end the violence.

To prevent officers from intervening in tribal clashes, police personnel from both communities will sign a commitment pledge, according to Matagoan Bodong Consultative Council (MBCC) Chairperson Andres Ngao-i Sr.