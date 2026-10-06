The services sector helped drive Quezon province’s economy to a 4.8 percent expansion in 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The province’s gross domestic product reached P251.02 billion in 2025, with growth improving from 4.6 percent recorded in the previous year.

Among the major economic sectors, services posted the fastest growth at 6.2 percent and contributed 3.0 percentage points to Quezon’s overall economic expansion.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing followed closely with 6.1 percent growth, while industry expanded by 2.0 percent.

Among the province’s production industries, public administration and defense and compulsory social security recorded the highest growth at 11.0 percent.

Human health and social work activities grew by 9.7 percent, while education expanded by 9.2 percent.

Mining and quarrying, however, contracted by 6.6 percent, while construction declined by 2.8 percent.

Quezon’s per capita gross domestic product also increased to P130,351 in 2025, up 5.1 percent from the previous year.

Despite the increase, the province’s per capita economic output remained below the CALABARZON regional average.