Under the proposed measure, the official tourism slogan would be used for at least 15 years. The bill aims to strengthen tourism branding by mandating the designation of an official Philippine tourism campaign slogan and for related purposes.

It directs the Department of Tourism, in coordination with stakeholders, to formulate an official slogan to be used for at least 15 years, in line with the National Tourism Development Plan and for the promotion and marketing of Philippine tourism.

In its explanatory note, the bill states that the Senate recognizes tourism’s significance to inclusive economic growth, employment generation, cultural preservation, community development and national identity.

Tulfo believes that a strategic approach to attracting tourists starts with the country’s branding.

The bill notes that a logo is more than just a visual representation or marketing tool — it shapes a country’s image by reflecting its identity, character, heritage and values.

It also acknowledges that while tourism slogans have changed as priorities and campaign strategies evolved, constant rebranding may lead to discontinuity in the country’s identity, affect public familiarity and require additional resources for implementation.

The DOT will also provide technical assistance to ensure that local tourism campaign slogans remain consistent with the national tourism branding strategy.