Makati court orders Leviste’s arrest
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The Makati Regional Trial Court has ordered the arrest of Rep. Leandro Leviste over an alleged violation of the Public Service Act.
NBI Director Melvin Matibag said in an interview Wednesday morning that authorities will coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration to determine Leviste’s official status and serve the arrest warrant.
Leviste was last reported to be in France with his mother, Sen. Loren Legarda, who was undergoing medical treatment.
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