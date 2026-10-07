CALAMBA CITY — As part of the regional police’s continuing campaign to locate and apprehend individuals facing criminal charges, authorities arrested 40 wanted persons, including 14 on most wanted lists, in separate operations across CALABARZON within 24 hours.

The Police Regional Office 4A said the arrests involved 14 Most Wanted Persons and 26 Other Wanted Persons facing various criminal charges.

Among those apprehended was alias “Ayo,” ranked No. 7 on PRO4A’s Regional Most Wanted Persons list. He was arrested along Garcia Street in Barangay Nueva, San Pedro City, Laguna in connection with a murder case.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Intelligence Division-Regional Special Operations Unit 4A in coordination with the Santa Rosa Component City Police Station and Laguna Police Provincial Office.

Laguna police also arrested aliases “Jessie” and “John,” who were both wanted for statutory rape based on warrants issued by a Calamba Regional Trial Court.

In Cavite, police arrested alias “Dex” in connection with an illegal drug case and alias “Giselle” for qualified theft. Their warrants were issued by courts in General Trias and General Mariano Alvarez.

PRO4A Regional Director PBGen. Dominic Baccay said the arrests were part of sustained efforts to track down individuals with outstanding warrants.

“Hindi magiging kanlungan ang CALABARZON. We will find, arrest, and hold every violator accountable,” Baccay said.

Police said the arrested individuals remain in custody while the necessary documents are being prepared for their return to the courts that issued their respective warrants.