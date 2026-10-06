A 39-year-old man was arrested following a reported attempt to request a P3.9 million manager’s check using an application form bearing an allegedly forged signature at a bank in Makati City on Monday afternoon, 5 October.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. inside a bank at the lower ground level of a mall in Makati City.

According to the complainant, at about 4:27 p.m., a bank representative informed her that a man claiming to represent a realty corporation had submitted an application for a manager’s check. The application reportedly bore a forged signature, and the person whose signature appeared on the form had neither submitted nor authorized it.

The complainant promptly sought police assistance regarding the transaction. Personnel from Substation 5 of the Makati City Police Station conducted a follow-up investigation, verified the available information, and identified the suspect as the individual who allegedly submitted the questioned application.

He was subsequently arrested without a warrant for alleged falsification of a commercial document under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

The suspect, a delivery rider, was brought to the Makati City Police Station’s Investigation and Detective Management Section at about 10:30 p.m. for documentation and disposition.

He was being brought to a nearby hospital for physical and medical examination, while pertinent documents were being prepared for referral to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reminded the public and business establishments to verify financial authorizations and immediately report suspected forgery or fraud to the nearest police station.