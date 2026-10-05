“We welcome this improvement, but we are not letting our guard down. The decline in crime must be matched by sustained action against those who continue to threaten public safety,” Nartatez said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

In September alone, focus crime cases dropped by 36 percent to 2,063 from 3,226 in the same month last year.

Nartatez said the PNP would continue strengthening police visibility, patrols, investigations and operations against illegal drugs, loose firearms and other security threats.

In September, police conducted 5,045 anti-drug operations that resulted in 5,812 arrests and the seizure of more than 96 kilograms of shabu and other illegal drugs valued at an estimated ₱710.66 million.

The PNP also arrested 8,447 wanted persons, including 2,254 most wanted individuals.

In operations against loose firearms, police arrested 979 people, accounted for 6,381 firearms and received 913 firearms for safekeeping.

The PNP also conducted 3,140 anti-smuggling operations, leading to 564 arrests and the seizure of goods and other items valued at an estimated ₱1.36 billion.

Meanwhile, the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group rescued five foreign nationals and arrested nine suspects in September.

Nartatez also said 49 minors had been rescued as of 30 September in cases involving cyberthreats, with the PNP continuing to coordinate with the Department of Education, schools, local governments and other stakeholders.