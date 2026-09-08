Vehicle carnapping posted the largest decline at 67.74 percent, falling to 10 cases from 31.

Reported rape cases decreased by 58.65 percent to 318 from 769, while motorcycle carnapping declined by 53.64 percent to 102 cases from 220.

Physical injury cases fell by 46.83 percent to 277 from 521, while theft decreased by 41.67 percent to 767 cases from 1,315.

Robbery and homicide cases also dropped by 33.16 percent and 3.33 percent, respectively.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. attributed the decline to sustained police presence and crime prevention efforts but cautioned against complacency.

“Magandang makita ang pagbaba, pero hindi tayo dapat maging kampante. Every number represents a real situation involving people and communities. Kaya tuloy-tuloy ang trabaho natin—prevent where we can, respond when needed, and make sure our police service remains present where people need it most,” Nartatez said.

He said the results were part of the implementation of the PNP’s Focused Agenda, particularly its Enhanced Managing Police Operations program, which strengthens the use of crime data, police resources and coordinated operations.

P11.5-B illegal drugs seized

The PNP also reported seizing P11.5 billion worth of illegal drugs and arresting 50,766 suspects nationwide from January to August.

Police conducted 43,383 anti-drug operations during the eight-month period.

Authorities confiscated about 1.36 million grams of suspected shabu, more than 3.61 million grams of dried marijuana leaves, over 8.9 million marijuana plants and other prohibited substances.

In August alone, police conducted 5,306 operations and arrested 6,044 people. Authorities seized illegal drugs valued at an estimated P599.89 million.

“We will not let up in addressing the illegal drug problem, but our approach will remain clear: effective enforcement, proper procedure, and accountability. Trabaho nating protektahan ang publiko, at gagawin natin ito nang may disiplina at respeto sa batas,” Nartatez said.