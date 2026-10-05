“Our personnel were performing their duties to maintain peace, public order, and security in accordance with established operational procedures,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP recognizes the presumption of regularity in the performance of official duties pending the submission of reports from personnel on the ground.

ACT Philippines staged the protest a day before World Teachers’ Day to call for a ₱50,000 entry-level salary for teachers, a ₱5,000 Personnel Economic Relief Allowance and an education budget equivalent to 6 percent of gross domestic product.

Reports said protesters and police personnel had a physical confrontation during the demonstration.

“Based on initial information, the police personnel deployed in the area were implementing security measures consistent with existing protocols,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP respects the right of protesters to peacefully express their concerns but urged them to follow lawful instructions from police personnel assigned to maintain public safety.

“Our officers’ presence was not intended to prevent them from being heard but to ensure that their activities remain peaceful, orderly, and safe for everyone,” Nartatez said.