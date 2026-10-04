Initial information indicated that some protesters entered the restricted area by posing as churchgoers bound for the nearby St. Jude Parish.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines condemned what it described as a violent dispersal of protesters who were demanding higher salaries, additional retirement benefits, a larger education budget and other reforms.

ACT said 16 teachers and students were injured, personal property belonging to five people was damaged and two megaphones were seized during the dispersal.

“We also demand full accountability for corrupt officials, highlighting recent Commission on Audit reports that exposed thousands of unbuilt or ‘ghost’ classrooms, unpaid infrastructure projects, and severe underutilization of Department of Education funds,” the group said.

“Instead of addressing these demands, the government responded with brute force. It was unnecessary and shows the fascist orientation of the police, meant to serve and protect only the ruling class instead of the working people,” it added.

ACT called on teachers, education support personnel and students to remain united in pressing for teachers’ welfare and improved education.

The protest was held a day before the observance of World Teachers’ Day on Monday, 5 October.