NCRPO officer-in-charge Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano ordered police commanders to monitor developments, assess security concerns and maintain operational readiness for public assemblies.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has directed police units across Metro Manila to prepare for possible surprise demonstrations following developments in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is 100 percent ready to maintain peace and order in Metro Manila as various groups are…

The directive follows the Senate impeachment court's decision to allow prosecutors to withdraw three articles of impeachment against Duterte, leaving only allegations of unexplained wealth for trial.

Abrahano reminded police personnel to remain politically neutral and prevent personal affiliations or opinions from influencing their duties.

He also ordered commanders to ensure proper deployment, coordination and communication to maintain order during possible demonstrations.

Police were instructed to exercise maximum tolerance, avoid unnecessary confrontations and use only lawful and proportionate measures when intervention becomes necessary.

Abrahano emphasized that police preparedness must not come at the expense of civil liberties, including the public's right to peaceful assembly.

The NCRPO assured that its personnel would remain professional and impartial while safeguarding communities and maintaining peace and order throughout Metro Manila.