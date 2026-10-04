Smartphone maker vivo has launched the V80 Lite in the Philippines, featuring a 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and a 1.5K OLED high-brightness display.
The V80 Lite starts at P24,999 and will be available for pre-order from 4 to 16 October 2026.
The device comes in two configurations: 8GB+128GB priced at P24,999 and 8GB+256GB at P27,999.
Customers who pre-order will receive a package that includes limited-edition vivo Buds Air3 worth P1,799, a P1,000 pre-order discount, a four-year battery warranty and six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage.
The company said the V80 Lite’s 10,000mAh battery is its largest battery capacity globally. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
“The V80 Lite was created for those moments when work ends but the day doesn’t — whether that means pursuing a side hustle, meeting friends, working out, or simply staying connected,” said Liu Lu, brand marketing director of vivo Philippines.
The V80 Lite will be available through vivo physical stores and its official online channels.
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