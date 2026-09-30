The creators also used the smartphone for navigation, photography, gaming and calls around Chiang Mai during the challenge.

The record comes ahead of the V80 Lite's Philippine launch, where vivo said the device will feature its 10,000mAh BlueVolt Battery, the largest battery capacity the company has offered globally.

“Setting a world record is ultimately about the test itself — how long the device can keep going and whether it can complete the challenge without interruption,” vivo Philippines Brand Marketing Director Liu Lu said.

The vivo V80 Lite is set to officially launch in the Philippines on 4 October at Market! Market! by Ayala Malls.