The upcoming vivo V80 Lite has secured a Guinness World Records title after completing a 32-hour-and-37-minute continuous livestream in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
The livestream, held on 11 August 2026, earned the title “The Longest Electronic Product Live Stream.” The smartphone remained operational throughout the challenge without interruption. The attempt was independently observed under Guinness World Records guidelines.
Creators from Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam took turns using and showcasing the V80 Lite during the livestream. Philippine technology creator Vince Domingo, founder and host of Unbox Diaries, represented the country.
The creators also used the smartphone for navigation, photography, gaming and calls around Chiang Mai during the challenge.
The record comes ahead of the V80 Lite's Philippine launch, where vivo said the device will feature its 10,000mAh BlueVolt Battery, the largest battery capacity the company has offered globally.
“Setting a world record is ultimately about the test itself — how long the device can keep going and whether it can complete the challenge without interruption,” vivo Philippines Brand Marketing Director Liu Lu said.
The vivo V80 Lite is set to officially launch in the Philippines on 4 October at Market! Market! by Ayala Malls.
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