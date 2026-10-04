The program will provide a one-stop support mechanism covering key stages of enterprise development, from identifying suitable opportunities and preparing business plans to securing financing and implementing projects.

Among the potential ventures included in DA-prepared investment menus are native pig and chicken production, itik production, oyster mushroom production and processing, lowland vegetable farming and other agriculture and value-adding enterprises.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the program seeks to show returning OFWs that agriculture can offer both livelihood and investment opportunities.

“Gusto nating ipa-realize sa ating mga minamahal na OFWs na may pera at livelihood opportunities sa agriculture. Through the Balik Agri-OFW Program, we want to provide them with the knowledge, technical assistance, and access to financing they need to turn their ideas into sustainable agribusinesses,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA will also facilitate access to financing and enterprise assistance through programs of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council and OWWA, subject to existing eligibility requirements.

DA Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing, and Consumer Affairs Atty. Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra said the initiative is designed to give OFWs practical and market-oriented options.

“We want our returning OFWs to see agriculture not only as a source of livelihood, but as a viable business and investment opportunity. Through the Balik Agri-OFW Program, we are bringing together the technical assistance, enterprise development support, financing opportunities, and market linkages they need to turn their resources and ideas into sustainable agribusiness ventures,” Guevarra said.

A 2024 study cited by the DA found that among returning OFWs who became self-employed, 50.5 percent were engaged in selling or online selling, 22.5 percent in food-related businesses and 17 percent in farming, fishing and poultry.

The DA and OWWA will promote the program through local and international forums, including Usapang Agribiz, and engagements with OFW communities preparing for their return.

The partnership aims to help returning OFWs establish enterprises, create jobs and contribute to the growth of Philippine agriculture.