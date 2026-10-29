The Department of Agriculture (DA) welcomed the Ombudsman’s preventive suspension of three Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials over alleged ghost farm-to-market road projects worth more than P94 million in Davao Occidental.

The DA said unfinished roads undermine efforts to reduce farmers’ production and transport costs, stabilize food prices and strengthen the country’s food supply.

On 21 May, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. led the filing of complaints for graft and corrupt practices, malversation and falsification of public documents against several DPWH officials and private contractors involved in eight farm-to-market road (FMR) projects.

The DA alleged that some projects declared completed and fully paid remained unfinished or showed little evidence of the reported work.

In one case, records indicated that a road project reported as 100% complete was still under construction despite full payment being released in 2023. In another, the DA’s Internal Audit Service found no graveled pathways, suggesting that the project had not been completed.

In orders dated 21 September, the Ombudsman placed DPWH officials James Ryan A. Jabonero, Jonathan O. Relacion and Zesrel P. Cuga under preventive suspension for up to six months while proceedings continue. The orders take effect upon service.

Other respondents could not be suspended because they had already left government service. Rodrigo C. Larete, Harold John E. Villaver, Czar Ryan S. Ubungen, Michael P. Awa and Jafel C. Faunillan were dismissed effective 4 June, while Joel M. Lumogdang retired in May 2025.

The complaints also named contractors Allen P. Borbon of Adan Builders Co., and Marvin Lata Cumbe and Honorio C. Cumbe of HVC Sagittarius Commercial & Construction.

Laurel said the cases highlight the need to ensure infrastructure spending benefits its intended recipients.

“For farm-to-market roads, these are our farmers and fisherfolk, whose faster access to markets means higher incomes, lower production costs, and stronger rural development,” he said.