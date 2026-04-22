OFWs can now pay OWWA fees via GCash

“Digitizing the OWWA membership renewal via GCash is a vital component of how our agency is continuously modernizing for the benefit of our countrymen working abroad,” said OWWA administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

At the signing of the memorandum of agreement, Caunan cited GCash’s push for financial literacy and digital inclusion as key to expanding access to services for OFWs.

The integration allows users to complete payments anytime and anywhere through the app, reducing the need for physical transactions.

GCash public sector head Cleo Santos said the partnership strengthens access to government services while expanding digital financial tools for overseas Filipinos.

“Through this partnership with OWWA, we have better opportunities to serve our OFWs with a range of safe, convenient, and real-time services,” Santos said.

Beyond membership payments, OFWs can also use GCash for remittances, bill payments, and access to savings, credit, insurance, and investment products.

Officials said the integration marks the first step in a broader effort to strengthen support systems for OFWs through digital solutions.