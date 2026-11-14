Leading the ceremonial equipment turnover for the Bridging Referrals, Interventions, Diagnosis, Guidance and Early Detection (BRIDGE) program are Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer Paolo Borromeo (third from left), Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian (second from left), and AC Health Group President and CEO Dr. Num Tanthuwanit (right).

AC Health has expanded its healthcare partnership with Valenzuela City after Ayala Corporation donated equipment for the city’s BRIDGE early intervention program, which serves children aged zero to five.

The donation was turned over during a ceremony at Valenzuela City Hall, alongside the signing of a memorandum of agreement. The equipment includes an audiometer, pediatric walkers and standing frames, sensory and balancing tools, learning materials, communication boards, assessment kits, and a TalkTools therapist kit for speech and oral-motor therapy.

BRIDGE, or Bridging Referrals, Interventions, Diagnosis, Guidance and Early Detection, is designed to help young children with special needs develop essential skills and prepare for academic, social, and functional environments.

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A temporary BRIDGE facility in Barangay Marulas is scheduled to open this month, allowing the program to begin serving children ahead of the launch of its permanent site in 2027. The official facility will be housed within the ValHealth Ambulatory Surgical Center in Barangay Paso de Blas.

The initiative complements the Valenzuela Special Education Center’s services for children above five, including developmental intervention, rehabilitation, speech therapy, and language enrichment.

Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer Paolo Borromeo said early detection and timely intervention are important in helping children reach their potential.

“Early detection and timely intervention are critical in helping every child reach their full potential. This initiative also builds on our broader partnership with Valenzuela City, where AC Health has been working with the local government to expand access to healthcare services and strengthen the local health system,” Borromeo said.

The partnership builds on Healthway Medical Network’s involvement in the city’s healthcare services. This includes the 15-station hemodialysis center at Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, which opened in December 2025 and can provide an average of 350 treatments monthly.