Cebu Pacific is strengthening its partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to attract more Filipino travelers to South Korea, with both groups targeting 30,000 visitors from the Philippines in 2027.

The collaboration was formalized through a signing ceremony on 6 November attended by KTO President and CEO Sung Hyeuck Park, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao, and Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work on tourism promotions, airfare offers, joint marketing campaigns, and consumer engagement initiatives. Their plans also include campaigns highlighting Korean pop culture and the Hallyu wave, alongside efforts to improve air connectivity and support potential route development.

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Cebu Pacific currently operates direct flights to Incheon from Manila and Cebu, providing Filipino travelers with connections to one of their most popular international destinations.

Iyog said the partnership seeks to build on existing travel demand while creating more opportunities for cultural exchange between the Philippines and South Korea.

“Korea has long been one of the most popular international destinations among Filipino travelers. At Cebu Pacific, we see this interest reflected in the travel demand between our two countries. Ultimately, this partnership is not just about making travel more accessible — it's about creating more opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthening the connections between our two countries,” she said.