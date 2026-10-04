The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) clarified that the OFW Lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City is primarily intended for overseas Filipino workers with departing or connecting flights.

According to OWWA, they understand the exhaustion and needs of an overseas Filipino worker arriving from Dubai.

"Based on the CCTV footage, incident reports, and statements from the personnel present, the concerned OFW successfully entered the OFW Lounge and was assisted by our staff with registration and luggage," OWWA said in a statement.

"She did not have a connecting domestic flight as she was proceeding to Romblon via land and sea travel. However, as a courtesy, she was permitted to enter the lounge and informed that she was welcome to enjoy the food and beverages," it added.

OWWA clarified that the OFW Airport Lounge is located in the departure area and is primarily intended for OFWs with departing or connecting flights.

"For distressed OFWs who are arriving and in need of airport arrival assistance, transportation, food, or temporary accommodation, there is an OFW Airport Arrival Assistance Desk located in the arrival area after Customs at NAIA Terminals 1 and 3," OWWA said.

OWWA also said that they are continuing to complete the investigation through CCTV footage, service records, and statements from personnel and witnesses to clarify the entire sequence of events.

"If there are any shortcomings, we will fix them. And once the review is complete, we will release the verified facts properly, fairly, and with respect to all," the agency added.

The lounge provides free food and refreshments, comfortable resting areas, free Wi-Fi charging stations and an assistance desk for the various needs of OFWs.