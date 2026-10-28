The Department of Agriculture (DA) is encouraging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Singapore to consider agribusiness as a source of income after returning to the Philippines, offering guidance on business planning, financing, training and market opportunities.

The initiative was highlighted during the second Usapang Agribiz in Singapore, which gathered 127 OFWs to explore agricultural enterprises and learn how to turn their savings and overseas work experience into viable businesses.

DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra said the Balik Agri-OFW Reintegration Program aims to help overseas workers access government services and prepare for entrepreneurship.

DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra said the Balik Agri-OFW Reintegration Program aims to make government assistance more accessible to overseas workers seeking to establish businesses in the Philippines.

“Under the Balik Agri-OFW Reintegration Program, we aim to make it easier for OFWs to access the government services and programs they need. Our goal is simple: to help you transition from being an OFW who dreams of starting a business into a prepared, knowledgeable, and successful agripreneur in the Philippines,” Velicaria-Guevarra said.

Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo Macaraig emphasized the importance of helping OFWs use their savings and overseas experience to build sustainable livelihoods for their families and contribute to the country’s development.

“Usapang Agribiz aims to help you turn your savings and the knowledge you have gained abroad into meaningful investments for your families and our country,” Macaraig said.

He also assured participants that government agencies were ready to provide assistance as they explore business opportunities.

“You are not alone. The government is ready to guide you through skills training and mentorship, business planning, access to capital, market matching, and many other forms of assistance,” Macaraig added.

Participants were also cautioned to verify investment opportunities and conduct due diligence to protect their savings against fraudulent schemes.

The DA said the initiative seeks to help OFWs prepare for their eventual return by developing realistic business plans and identifying suitable support before investing.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said reintegration should begin before workers leave their overseas jobs, allowing them to prepare for a more secure future at home.