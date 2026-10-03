Rovelyn Baterbonia has a straightforward message for both her critics and the people who continue to stand behind her amid the challenges she is facing.

During her appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” host Boy Abunda asked Baterbonia what she wanted to tell those who persistently criticize her.

“Ano ang nais ninyong sabihin sa lahat ng mga taong patuloy na nambabash po sa inyo?” Abunda asked.

Instead of responding with anger, Baterbonia said the criticism has become another source of strength for her.

“Yung mga basher ko, thank you kasi kayo ’yung nagbibigay sa akin ng lakas,” she said.

At the same time, she appealed to her critics to make sure that whatever they say about her is based on facts.

“Tapos, sana naman kung magbabash kayo, yung katotohanan, hindi yung mga fake news,” Baterbonia added.

Abunda then turned the conversation toward those who have supported her, asking, “Sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta po sa inyo?”

Baterbonia responded with gratitude, acknowledging not only the emotional encouragement she has received but also the people who extended material and financial assistance.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng sumusuporta. ’Yung nagbibigay ng damit ko, pants ko, relo ko, at saka bracelet ko, aritis ko, lahat ito binigay sa akin. Maraming salamat po,” she shared.

She also specifically recognized those who provided financial assistance to her and her family.

“At sa nagbigay ng financial [help] po sa amin, maraming salamat po,” Baterbonia said.

Her gratitude extended to everyone who sent messages of sympathy and affection during a difficult period for her family.

“And then, sa lahat ng nagpadala ng condolences at pagmamahal sa amin, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo,” she added.

Baterbonia’s television appearance became an opportunity for her to address two very different groups surrounding her story. For her critics, she asked for truth and fairness in the things being circulated about her. For her supporters, she offered repeated words of appreciation for the assistance, sympathy and affection they have shown.

Through it all, Baterbonia made clear that she intends to draw strength even from criticism while holding close the people who have chosen to help her along the way.