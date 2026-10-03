The Miss Earth 2025 court has welcomed a new titleholder as Nathalie Briones of Chile officially assumes the title of Miss Earth Water 2025.

The Miss Earth organization announced Briones’ appointment while congratulating the Chilean beauty queen on taking on a bigger role in the pageant’s continuing environmental mission.

With her new title, Briones is expected to place particular attention on the protection and sustainability of the world’s water resources, using her platform to encourage communities to turn environmental awareness into concrete action.

Her appointment also reflects the pageant’s 2025 advocacy theme, “Love in Action,” which emphasizes transforming concern for the planet into initiatives that can create lasting change.

For Briones, becoming Miss Earth Water gives her another opportunity to use her voice beyond the competition stage. Her reign is expected to focus on promoting responsible environmental practices while drawing greater attention to the importance of preserving clean and sustainable water sources for future generations.

Miss Earth expressed its confidence that Briones’ passion and sense of purpose will help advance its environmental campaign throughout the remainder of her reign.

Briones now carries one of the elemental titles in the Miss Earth court, joining the organization’s global efforts to promote environmental responsibility and inspire people to become active participants in protecting the planet.