CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Eight persons have been arrested and more than ₱1 million worth of petroleum products seized in a coordinated entrapment operation against unlicensed fuel trading in Victoria, Tarlac, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO‑3) disclosed Tuesday.
Acting on verified community reports, PRO‑3 intelligence and local police teams moved in on a facility in Barangay Sta. Catalina Maluid on October 1, where fuel was allegedly being sold and transferred without the required government authority.
Authorities caught two suspects selling fuel on the spot, then intercepted two tanker trucks — 20,000‑liter and 60,000‑liter capacity — during an unauthorized transfer of products valued at ₱1,002,300. Six others were also taken into custody.
Seized evidence includes the two tankers, dispensers, sales records, marked money, and proceeds. Charges are being filed for violation of B.P. 33, which bans unlicensed petroleum trading.
PRO‑3 Director PBGen. Jess B. Mendez emphasized the operation is more than just enforcing revenue laws — it safeguards public safety.
“Improperly handled fuel poses real risks to consumers and nearby communities,” he said, urging the public to report similar activities promptly.
Mendez affirmed the region will keep acting on verified tips to protect consumers and legitimate businesses.
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