CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Eight persons have been arrested and more than ₱1 million worth of petroleum products seized in a coordinated entrapment operation against unlicensed fuel trading in Victoria, Tarlac, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO‑3) disclosed Tuesday.

Acting on verified community reports, PRO‑3 intelligence and local police teams moved in on a facility in Barangay Sta. Catalina Maluid on October 1, where fuel was allegedly being sold and transferred without the required government authority.

Authorities caught two suspects selling fuel on the spot, then intercepted two tanker trucks — 20,000‑liter and 60,000‑liter capacity — during an unauthorized transfer of products valued at ₱1,002,300. Six others were also taken into custody.