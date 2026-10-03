Authorities arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another man and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Parañaque City late Thursday night, 1 October.
Personnel of the Baclaran Police Sub-Station of the Parañaque City Police Station responded to a reported disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. near Al-Wasat Mosque along E. Rodriguez Street, Redemptorist Road, Barangay Baclaran.
Upon arrival, responding officers saw the suspect, identified as alias Sari, 26, allegedly causing a disturbance.
Initial investigation showed that Sari and the complainant had engaged in a verbal altercation, during which the suspect allegedly uttered the threat, “Papatayin kita.”
Police immediately apprehended the suspect and recovered from his possession a .38-caliber revolver marked “AIC,” loaded with two live rounds of ammunition marked “AIC-1” and “AIC-2.”
The suspect, along with the recovered firearm and ammunition, was brought to the Baclaran Police Sub-Station for documentation before being turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section of Police Station 3 for further investigation and proper disposition.
The suspect is facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and grave threats.
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