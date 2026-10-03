Authorities arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another man and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Parañaque City late Thursday night, 1 October.

Personnel of the Baclaran Police Sub-Station of the Parañaque City Police Station responded to a reported disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. near Al-Wasat Mosque along E. Rodriguez Street, Redemptorist Road, Barangay Baclaran.

Upon arrival, responding officers saw the suspect, identified as alias Sari, 26, allegedly causing a disturbance.