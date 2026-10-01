Quezon City continues to monitor the rise in dengue cases after more than 5,000 cases were recorded in the city over a nine-month period, the city’s health department reported.

In its Dengue Surveillance Update, the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD) reported 5,589 dengue cases and 24 dengue-related deaths in the city from 1 January to 24 September this year.

“This is equivalent to a case fatality rate of 0.43 percent. Although the cumulative dengue cases remain 35.01 percent lower than the 8,600 cases recorded during the same period in 2025, a noticeable increase in cases has been observed in recent morbidity weeks,” the QCESD reported.

The surveillance report also recorded 356 dengue cases during Morbidity Week 36, covering September 6 to 12 as the highest weekly number of cases recorded this year and highest number of cases recorded among children aged 5 to 17, with 156 cases or 44 percent of the total 356 cases.

District 2 recorded the highest cases of dengue with 2,026 followed by District 5 (925), District 4 (731), District 6 (680), District 3 (615) and District 1 (612).

Disease surveillance officers of QCESD has conducted case investigation on 23 September in Saint Andrew Sacred Heart Village in Barangay Pasong Putik, District 5 and Jemar Compound in Barangay Talipapa, District 6.

The city’s health department, meanwhile, urged Quezon City residents not to ignore fever, particularly when it persists for more than two days.

Other dengue warning signs include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the gums or nose, extreme weakness or drowsiness, and difficulty breathing.

"Individuals with fever or other symptoms suggestive of dengue should seek early consultation at the nearest health center or hospital," the city health department advised to public.