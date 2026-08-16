Plastic, Styrofoam and other debris completely blanketed portions of the waterway near Baclaran Church.

Residents warned that the clogged channel restricted drainage, worsening flooding in surrounding communities and exposing residents and cleanup crews to health risks, including leptospirosis.

While local officials and the Department of Public Works and Highways said much of the garbage was carried into the area from Manila Bay and waterways connected to neighboring localities, residents called for stricter enforcement of anti-littering regulations, improved waste management and long-term measures to prevent another massive buildup.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the garbage did not originate solely from the city, explaining that the combination of heavy southwest monsoon rains and unusually high tides damaged the channel’s trash flap and allowed marine debris to flow back into Baclaran.

Olivarez described Parañaque as a “catch basin,” saying garbage carried by rivers from other cities and provinces eventually reaches Manila Bay, while high tides can push the debris back inland.

Despite the massive accumulation, Olivarez said previous dredging and declogging operations helped floodwaters in Parañaque recede faster than in previous years.

The mayor said improper waste disposal remains a major cause of clogged waterways and stressed that addressing the problem must begin with responsible waste management at the household level.

Residents interviewed in the area also backed Olivarez’s call for neighboring local government units to improve the management and maintenance of their waterways.