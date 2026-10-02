Emphasis was also placed on seamless coordination and rapid response at every venue, including traffic and transport measures, the movement of official convoys, and assistance to ASEAN leaders, delegates, guests, and other participants.

For the NCRPO, Abrahano said preparations are being undertaken well ahead of the summit to ensure that Metro Manila remains safe, secure, and orderly while minimizing disruptions to the daily activities of residents and motorists.

The NCRPO said it will intensify police visibility, security coverage along routes, and intelligence and information monitoring in strategic areas.

Police units are also strengthening security planning and contingency preparations around summit venues, hotels, airports, major transport hubs, and other locations that may be visited by delegates.

Coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, traffic management agencies, and other security partners is likewise being strengthened to ensure appropriate deployment of personnel, orderly movement of delegates, and immediate response to any security or public safety concern.

“Our preparation is centered on coordination, readiness, and rapid response. We want every concerned unit and agency to know its role and be ready to act when needed. At the same time, we want to make sure that the security measures for the Summit will be carried out with minimal inconvenience to our residents and the motoring public,” Abrahano said.

The NCRPO will continue to closely monitor developments and refine its security and contingency plans as the summit approaches.

“This is a shared responsibility. Through close coordination among all agencies, we can ensure that the Philippines, particularly Metro Manila, will be able to host the ASEAN Summit in a safe, peaceful, orderly, and dignified manner,” Abrahano said.

The NCRPO assured the public that its preparations will continue to focus not only on the security of ASEAN leaders and delegates but also on the safety, convenience, and normal daily activities of the people of Metro Manila.