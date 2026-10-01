The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Thursday the arrest of three suspects involved in an alleged bus theft along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City.

Batasan Police Station (PS 6) identified the suspects as alias “Jul,” 30 years old; “Den,” 23 years old; and “Jo,” 26 years old, all residents of Barangay Bagong Pag-asa in Quezon City.

According to QCPD, an initial investigation disclosed that the 20-year-old female victim was asleep aboard a public utility bus when she discovered that her wallet was missing.

“Passengers informed her that the suspects, who had been seated beside her, allegedly took her belongings before hurriedly alighting from the bus near Ever Gotesco Mall and boarding a taxi,” the report added.

With the assistance of the bus driver and concerned citizens, the victim reportedly pursued and confronted the suspects.

“One of them allegedly threw back her wallet before fleeing,” the police report stated.

“Fortunately, PS 6 patrolling personnel immediately responded, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, while the third was subsequently apprehended with the assistance of concerned citizens,” QCPD reported.

Operatives recovered pieces of evidence, including one oak-colored Bash wallet worth P360, P700 in cash, and one school ID, all belonging to the victim.

Charges for violation of Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code (theft) will be filed against the suspects before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.