A robbery hold-up suspect was arrested at the domestic departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday, 2 October, the PNP Aviation Security Group said Saturday.

The operation stemmed from information relayed by the Regional Intelligence Division, PRO 3, Regional Special Operations Group 3, and Bulacan Police Provincial Office regarding a robbery-hold-up incident that transpired in the afternoon in Malolos City, Bulacan, on 1 October involving the subject passenger.

Upon receiving the information, NAIA Police Station 3 personnel immediately validated and coordinated with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation Security and the airline. The airline subsequently confirmed that the suspect had checked in for a flight bound for Cagayan de Oro.

Acting on the verified information, personnel from RID PRO 3, RSOG 3, NPS 3, and NNIC Security jointly conducted an entrapment and hot pursuit operation, resulting in the suspect’s interception and apprehension at the airport.

The suspect was turned over to RID PRO 3 and RSOG 3 for documentation and proper disposition.

PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr. commended the operating units for their swift coordination.

“Strong inter-unit cooperation and immediate action are vital to keeping our aviation gateways secure while ensuring that no individual can escape justice," Bartolome said.