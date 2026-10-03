A 32-year-old male passenger was arrested after allegedly making a bomb joke aboard an aircraft at Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City on Thursday, 1 October, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) said.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was boarding passengers for its flight to Manila. When a cabin crew member asked the passenger, "Wala naman po power bank?" He replied, “Wala naman, pero bomba, joke.” The statement, uttered loudly, caused immediate concern among nearby passengers.

PNP Aviation Security Group personnel immediately responded, arrested the passenger, and informed him of his constitutional rights pursuant to the Miranda Doctrine.

Personnel from the Explosive Incident Response Team, Regional Explosive Canine Unit 8, and Special Operations Unit conducted security sweeping and K-9 paneling operations, declared the airport clear of explosive or incendiary materials, and resumed normal operations.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Tacloban Airport Police Station pending proper disposition.