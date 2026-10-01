The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reaffirmed its commitment for inclusive social protection interventions for all communities at the recently concluded first LGBTQIA+ Affairs consultation dialogue.

"To our LGBTQIA+ community, your voices and experiences are important. Secretary Rex Gatchalian hopes that this dialogue will open doors to continually converse on the protection and promotion of the rights and welfare of the sector," DSWD Undersecretary Edu Punay said during the inaugural dialogue by the Special Committee on LGBTQIA+ Affairs at the DSWD Central Office on Wednesday.

"Rest assured that the DSWD remains committed to uphold the rights and dignity of all persons and to ensure that our social protection interventions are fair, accessible, and respectful of diversity so that no one is left behind," he added.

Under the Diversity and Inclusion Committee (DIC), the Special Committee on LGBTQIA+ Affairs was created through Executive Order No. 51 series of 2023, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The committee strengthens existing mechanisms against anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination and integrates the sector into the national policy-formulation process.

“Our plans remain anchored on these same functions, with particular focus on strengthening inter-agency coordination, expanding consultations and regional engagements, building the capacity of government offices, and developing more sustainable policies, programs, and mechanisms for LGBTQIA+ inclusion,” Committee Chairperson Elen Pasion said.

Representatives from LGBTQIA+ organizations, DSWD Executive Committee, and key stakeholders gathered for the first consultation dialogue of the special committee.

Six thematic focus groups were formed through participating representatives to tackle key issues affecting the community including rights, protection; health, skills, livelihood, and government services.

The DSWD said break-out discussions allowed stakeholders to exchange views on gender equality, advocacy networks, and policies protecting the LGBTQIA+ sector.