The appeal came two days before NCAP is set to resume in six Metro Manila cities on Monday, 5 October. Manila, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Muntinlupa and San Juan have announced the return of camera-based traffic enforcement, which will operate under the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023.

The group raised particular concern over the explanation that LGUs would impose higher fines during the first two years to recover the cost of installing NCAP equipment.

It questioned whether recovering those expenses through traffic penalties would effectively shift the cost of the system to motorists.

“Hindi ba't maliwanag na pahirap ito sa lahat ng mga motorista, lalo na sa mga PUVs na kailangang bawiin ng mga LGUs ang gastusin sa lalong madaling panahon na mas lalong magpapabigat sa araw-araw na pasan ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino lalo na ang mga motorista?” the group said.

MANIBELA said stakeholder consultation was necessary to make the enforcement system understandable and transparent before its implementation.

“Hindi tayo tutol sa pagdidisiplina bagkus sinusuportahan natin ito at kung ang layunin ay maisayos ang trapiko at ma-disiplina ang mga motorista at hindi pagkakakitaan lamang,” MANIBELA said.

“Umaasa tayo na hindi makakadagdag pa sa pahirap na kinakaharap ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino sa gitna ng mga kinakaharap na krisis ang pagpapatupad ng NCAP,” the group added.

The system uses cameras and other digital equipment to record traffic violations without requiring traffic enforcers to stop motorists at the scene. Under the current setup, motorists will receive notices through physical mail and will have a period to contest recorded violations.