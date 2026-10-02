Personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk assisted the minor and referred the case to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office for assessment and appropriate intervention in accordance with applicable laws and procedures.

Following the incident, police and school officials met to review and strengthen security measures aimed at preventing similar incidents and ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.

The Police Regional Office 8, led by PBGen Romano V. Cardiño, said the incident underscored the importance of close coordination between schools and law enforcement in maintaining safe learning environments.

“Ang kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral ay isang responsibilidad na dapat nating pagtulungan,” Cardiño said, adding that PRO 8 would continue working with schools, local government units, and other stakeholders to maintain safe learning environments across Eastern Visayas.

Police also reminded parents and guardians to ensure that firearms are securely stored and kept away from children and unauthorized persons.

Schools and communities were likewise urged to immediately report firearm-related incidents to authorities to allow prompt intervention and prevent possible harm.