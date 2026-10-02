TECNO Philippines unveiled its CAMON SLIM 5G through “MAKE IT LIGHTER: The Living Cover Runway,” a fashion-inspired launch that featured 15 Filipino women from various backgrounds and professions.
The event, held on 1 October, presented the women as “living covers,” with each participant sharing aspects of her personal journey and what making life “lighter” means to her.
The lineup included entrepreneurs, working mothers, businesswomen, technology professionals, community builders, celebrities and creators. Among those featured were Aubrey Miles, Carlyn Ocampo, Fuschia Anne Ravena, Max Collins and Megan Young.
The fashion presentation centered on Burgundy Red, the hero color of the CAMON SLIM 5G, with looks inspired by modern Filipiniana and incorporating structured silhouettes, translucent fabrics, draping and pleats.
TECNO also featured its collaboration with artist and photographer Angélica Dass, which explores the stories of Filipino women, particularly working women and solo mothers, through the concept of “diskarte.” More from the collaboration is expected to be revealed later this month.
The CAMON SLIM 5G features a 6.39-millimeter body, a 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, Super-Zoom FlashSnap and TECNO Universal Tone imaging technology.
In the Philippines, the phone is available in Burgundy Red, Matisse Black and Rebel Pink during the preorder period, with 3D White set to be available next month.
The 256GB+8GB variant is priced at P27,999 and is available online and offline, while the 128GB+8GB variant costs P24,999 and is available through TikTok Shop.
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