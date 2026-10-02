Police and school officials have stepped up coordination on school security following a stabbing incident involving two minor students at Balatong Integrated School in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.
Laoag City Police Station Assistant Chief of Police Lt. Col. Ryan M. Retotar led a security coordination meeting with school officials, Department of Education representatives, Laoag City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel, barangay officials, Civil Security Unit personnel and barangay tanods at Balatong Integrated School on Thursday.
The meeting tackled the school’s security measures and other concerns following the stabbing incident involving two students on 1 October.
Both the suspect and victim are minors. The suspect is now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, while the victim is recuperating in a hospital.
Police also conducted a separate school visitation and security inspection at Gabu National High School in Barangay Gabu Norte as part of efforts to strengthen safety measures in schools.
Authorities said coordination with school and barangay officials is aimed at addressing security concerns and ensuring the safety of students and school personnel.
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