Police and school officials have stepped up coordination on school security following a stabbing incident involving two minor students at Balatong Integrated School in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Laoag City Police Station Assistant Chief of Police Lt. Col. Ryan M. Retotar led a security coordination meeting with school officials, Department of Education representatives, Laoag City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel, barangay officials, Civil Security Unit personnel and barangay tanods at Balatong Integrated School on Thursday.

The meeting tackled the school’s security measures and other concerns following the stabbing incident involving two students on 1 October.