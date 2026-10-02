The Department of Health Ilocos Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD Ilocos) conducted a Mass Casualty Management (MCM) Responders Training to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capabilities across the Ilocos Region.

The five-day training, held from 27 September 27 to 2 October, was organized through the Health Emergency Management Unit (HEMU) in San Juan, La Union.

The activity focused on enhancing the knowledge, skills and competencies of responders in managing mass casualty incidents, particularly in ensuring a coordinated and timely response during emergencies and disasters.

DOH-CHD Ilocos also brought together representatives from tertiary hospitals in the region and partner agencies, highlighting the importance of coordination and interoperability among healthcare institutions and other emergency response stakeholders.

The health agency said continued capacity-building and stronger partnerships are essential in developing a prepared, coordinated and resilient health emergency response system for the Ilocos Region.