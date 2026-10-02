According to the public notice dated June 10, 2026, European Wellness, EW Villa Medica Germany and Villa Medica Germany stressed that transactions involving VMP should not be understood as transactions made with, endorsed by, approved by or guaranteed by the European Wellness group.

The statement extends to services, products, treatments, protocols, payments, certificates and other representations made under or through Villa Medica Philippines.

European Wellness said the notice was released to avoid possible confusion among patients, clients, suppliers, partners, medical practitioners and regulatory bodies regarding the relationship between the organizations.

The group also reserved its legal rights and remedies against what it described as any unauthorized use of its names, images, doctors, certificates, goodwill, intellectual property, systems, products, protocols and reputation.

The issue has also reportedly reached the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, with lawyers representing European Wellness pursuing a complaint concerning the matter.

European Wellness Biomedical Group owner Prof. Mike Chan likewise issued a notice addressing clients who may have gone to VMP, while emphasizing the group’s commitment to protecting the reputation associated with its brand, products and services.

The development is particularly noteworthy because Villa Medica Philippines has maintained a public profile in the country and has been associated with personalities from the entertainment industry.

For consumers, the dispute underscores the importance of verifying the current authorization and affiliation of clinics—particularly when a facility uses a name, branding or history that may be associated with an international medical or wellness organization.

The notices presented by European Wellness contain allegations and representations from its side of the dispute. Any complaint filed with the Intellectual Property Office remains subject to the appropriate legal and administrative proceedings, and Villa Medica Philippines should be given the opportunity to present its own position on the matter.