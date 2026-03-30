ALL FOR REAL: Best New Finds in Metro Manila with SM Supermalls

But be for real — authenticity these days? It’s somewhat hard to find. That’s why SM Supermalls is dedicated to giving you all the best new options to actualize the version of yourself that’s true to who you are. From moments to pause and reflect, to simply sipping on a few relaxing drinks, your most-loved mall has got it all for you — FRFR!

Looking for REAL-axation?

Ah, to be one with your true self… but honestly, where do you begin? Look no more, because finding your core starts with some REAL-axation.

Nuat Thai

When it’s time to truly unwind, the newest Nuat Thai at the Lower Ground Level of SM City Marikina offers a range of authentic Thai massages and body treatments. Using traditional techniques that target muscle tension, along with aromatherapy and foot massages, it’s the perfect spot for a much-needed breather — helping you reset and step out with a clearer mind and a better version of yourself.