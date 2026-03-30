ALL FOR REAL: Best New Finds in Metro Manila with SM Supermalls

In life, we want nothing more than REALNESS. We cling to those who show true signs of authenticity; we seek out those who are honest with themselves, and in return, we often do our best to stay true to our own honest selves.
Sincerity is something we can all agree on, because when it comes to the best things in life, nothing beats the real ones.
But be for real — authenticity these days? It’s somewhat hard to find. That’s why SM Supermalls is dedicated to giving you all the best new options to actualize the version of yourself that’s true to who you are. From moments to pause and reflect, to simply sipping on a few relaxing drinks, your most-loved mall has got it all for you — FRFR!
Looking for REAL-axation?
Ah, to be one with your true self… but honestly, where do you begin? Look no more, because finding your core starts with some REAL-axation.
Nuat Thai
When it’s time to truly unwind, the newest Nuat Thai at the Lower Ground Level of SM City Marikina offers a range of authentic Thai massages and body treatments. Using traditional techniques that target muscle tension, along with aromatherapy and foot massages, it’s the perfect spot for a much-needed breather — helping you reset and step out with a clearer mind and a better version of yourself.
Treat Yo’ Self For Real!
Tbh, sometimes all you need is a good sip with a proper delight on the side. Who wants some tea, for real?
Chagee
A first in the Parañaque and Muntinlupa, Chagee is a modern tea bar at the Level 2, Building B of SM City Bicutan, featuring freshly brewed milk teas made from whole tea leaves rather than powders or artificial bases. With signature drinks like the BO-YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea, Da Hong Pao Milk Tea, and Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea, Chagee is an experience in itself, dedicated to giving you real moments you can sip into.
Tianlala
For feel-good sips that match your authentic vibes, the first-in-Antipolo Tianlala at the Upper Ground Level of SM City Masinag is your go-to spot. With approachable, flavorful drinks perfect for every mood, this global tea brand is ideal for casual meetups, slow hangs, or simply enjoying a refreshing tea break during your malling.
BFR—Be. For. Real. You know exactly what you deserve, and it’s right inside the mall you love the most. From refreshing delights to rejuvenating activities you can try, SM Supermalls has got it all for you.
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